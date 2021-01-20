Stack Financial Management Inc Has $41.14 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

