Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 7,123 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 17,048,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,438,775. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

