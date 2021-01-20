Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.28

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as high as $65.00. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 315,947 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

About Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

