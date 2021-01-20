Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 1,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.