Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.02

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.02 and last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 478719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$541.93 million and a P/E ratio of -34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.97.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.