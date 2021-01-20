Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading 18.4% Higher

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) traded up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

