State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Landstar System by 144.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 168.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

