State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

