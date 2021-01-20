State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 174.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 322.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.