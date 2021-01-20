State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,528 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of REGENXBIO worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $210,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,499.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,647. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

