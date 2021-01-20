State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,575 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Deluxe worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Deluxe by 178.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Deluxe by 108.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

