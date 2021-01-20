State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NCR were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 583,825 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCR opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

