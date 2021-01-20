State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

State Street stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Get State Street alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.