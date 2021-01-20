Steem Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and $7.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,451.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.92 or 0.01421424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00566261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00170376 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 406,150,294 coins and its circulating supply is 389,176,200 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

