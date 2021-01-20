Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 88,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $220.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.