STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.05. STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 14,751 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 price target on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$73.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

