Stephens Upgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to “Overweight”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

