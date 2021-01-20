Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.