Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 335,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 273,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.