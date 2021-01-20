stETH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00119620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00072693 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00255154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064095 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

