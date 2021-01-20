Steven Conine Sells 35,920 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE W opened at $299.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.68 and a 200 day moving average of $269.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 160.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

