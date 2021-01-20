Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 3,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

