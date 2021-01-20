Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.60

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 12740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

