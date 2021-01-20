Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) to Hold

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IWGFF. HSBC assumed coverage on IWG in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IWG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IWGFF opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. IWG has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

