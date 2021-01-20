Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Retail Properties of America Call Options (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,113% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

RPAI stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.