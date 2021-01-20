Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Acorda Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

