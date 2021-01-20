Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,307 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,540% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 24,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,296. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -93.65, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

