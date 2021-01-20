Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,573 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,474% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,262. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in TC Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

