Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 645 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,133. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.