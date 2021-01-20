Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 339 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.62. 89,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,247. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

