Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,294 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

VTR traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. 43,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

