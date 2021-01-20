Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,666 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,909,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average is $200.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.