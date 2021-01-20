Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,952 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.03. The company has a market cap of $392.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

