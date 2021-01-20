Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $272.67. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

