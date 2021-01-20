Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 332.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

