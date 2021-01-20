Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $313.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $313.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.