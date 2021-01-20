Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,262. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

