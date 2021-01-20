Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Grand Canyon Education worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,293. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

