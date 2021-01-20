Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alarm.com worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 13,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $998,428.68. Insiders have sold 205,588 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

