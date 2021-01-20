Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $14.60 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,350 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of HealthEquity worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $561,073.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,981,754 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

