Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ossiam grew its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.49. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

