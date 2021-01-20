Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Kornit Digital worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after buying an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,379,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares during the last quarter.

KRNT stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,290. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

