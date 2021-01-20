Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $55,632,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $6.05 on Wednesday, reaching $216.14. 7,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,573. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $226.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

