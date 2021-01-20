Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 7.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.85. 1,353,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 797,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.