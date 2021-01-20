Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 54 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

