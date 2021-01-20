Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

