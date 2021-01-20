Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 450 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.