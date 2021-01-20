Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 732% compared to the typical volume of 314 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 58,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,299. The company has a market cap of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

