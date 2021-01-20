SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

