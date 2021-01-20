Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Simmons initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of RUN opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.04 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $19,237,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,374,241 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

